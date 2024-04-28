Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 204,485 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Newmont worth $81,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,689,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308,821. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

