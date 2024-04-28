Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,004 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $86,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTD stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,238.09. 94,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,112. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,274.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,176.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,525.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

