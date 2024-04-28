820,943 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 2.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 254,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,947. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

