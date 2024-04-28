Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Stock Holdings Increased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 41,306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 394,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

