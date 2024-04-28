Absolute Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,776,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

