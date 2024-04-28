Acala Token Price Down 4.9% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $107.86 million and $3.43 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.89 or 1.00011858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00105479 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11386813 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,667,366.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

