Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VSS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,622. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

