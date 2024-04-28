Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $7 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.