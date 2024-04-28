Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Increases By 116.7%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

AMBO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985. Ambow Education has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

