Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 119.6% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 36,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,695. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
