Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 119.6% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 36,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,695. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.