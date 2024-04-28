Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $659,000 Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.48 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.