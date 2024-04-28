Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 62,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

