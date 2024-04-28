Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJANFree Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

UJAN stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

