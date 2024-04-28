9,050 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.59 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business’s revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,597,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company's stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

