Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Drops By 17.4%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
Shares of ACSAF opened at C$41.22 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of C$31.93 and a one year high of C$44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.03.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.