Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Drops By 17.4%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of ACSAF opened at C$41.22 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of C$31.93 and a one year high of C$44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.03.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

