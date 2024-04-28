Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in April

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,017,600 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 2,914,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 926.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

