AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 1,375,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,715.0 days.
AEON Financial Service Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOJF opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $9.28.
About AEON Financial Service
