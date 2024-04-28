AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 1,375,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,715.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOJF opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area segments. It is involved in banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

