ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

