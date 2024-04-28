ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
