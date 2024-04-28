AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

