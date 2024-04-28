AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIA Group Trading Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $43.85.
About AIA Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AIA Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.