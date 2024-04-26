Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

