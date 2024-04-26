Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.78.

Vertiv stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 791.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

