William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

WSO opened at $443.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.12 and a 200-day moving average of $399.44. Watsco has a 52 week low of $315.17 and a 52 week high of $451.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

