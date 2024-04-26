Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $31.27 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

