First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

FQVLF stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FQVLF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

