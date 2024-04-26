ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $348,910.05 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $348,910.05 and $10.47 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,113.34 or 0.99891567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00096791 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000349 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $10.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.