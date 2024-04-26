RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $244.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.
About RBC Bearings
