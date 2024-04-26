Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.61. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$855.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3522572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silvercorp Metals

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

