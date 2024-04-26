Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

SXT opened at $69.64 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.