Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) Declares €0.74 Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.74 ($0.79) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

CCEP stock opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £304.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 53.17 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.30 ($0.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

