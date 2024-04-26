Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HOOK

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 405.28% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.