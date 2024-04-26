Analysts Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.30 million.
View Our Latest Analysis on Boralex
Boralex Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE BLX opened at C$27.16 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.
Boralex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.