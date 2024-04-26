Analysts Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.30 million.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.25.

TSE BLX opened at C$27.16 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

