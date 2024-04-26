Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Boosted by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in New Gold by 812.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

