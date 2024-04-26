Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 131.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 41.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of AZZ opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.89. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

