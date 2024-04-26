Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FELG stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

