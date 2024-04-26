Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $849,000 Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 193.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SNX opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $119.87.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

