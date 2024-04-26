Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Paychex by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Paychex by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

