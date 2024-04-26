CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

