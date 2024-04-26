Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.89.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 621.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $716,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,848.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 53.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

