Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 621.70% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,614,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

