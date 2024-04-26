HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,242 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 416.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

