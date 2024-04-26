Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

PB opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PB

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.