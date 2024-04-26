TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRX. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

