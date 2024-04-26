Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTC:BLJZY)

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

BLJZY opened at $9.30 on Friday. Berli Jucker Public has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services for packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, and modern retail supply chain business in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass, aluminum cans, and plastic packaging products. The company provides Cellox facial tissues and toilet papers, Zilk toilet papers, Maxmo multi-purpose papers, Tasto potato chips, Dozo rice crackers, Party and Campus extruded snacks, Parrot soaps, and Dermapon baby soaps, and provides logistics services.

