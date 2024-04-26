Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at TD Cowen

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.7 %

MBLY opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.31, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

