Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Lowered by Raymond James

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$15.77. The company has a market cap of C$242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.11 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 106.58%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

