DA Davidson Weighs in on Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Veritex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 968.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 513,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 33.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,144,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 25.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 305,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

