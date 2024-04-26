Brokers Set Expectations for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

