Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issued By HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

