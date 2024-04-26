Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 17,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Devon Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

