First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Advantage in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Advantage’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

First Advantage Stock Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 709,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 115,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 58.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.